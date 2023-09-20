Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the “International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of Ports” began today in Dubai.

The conference is organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai and witnessed the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai; Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai; and Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of the GDRFA in Dubai.

The conference also hosted a distinguished group of leaders, decision-makers, researchers, and experts from around the world to chart a roadmap for shaping the future policies of ports.

Al Marri highlighted Dubai's leadership in providing the highest international services standards across its land, sea, and airports, embodying the vision of the UAE’s leadership to transform the emirate into one of the world's premier destinations in the tourism and travel sector.

He also pointed out the uniqueness of the UAE, in general, and Dubai, in particular, in terms of meticulous pre-planning, continuous brainstorming, future foresight of various opportunities and challenges, proactive planning, and their consistent top ranks in global indexes.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the GDRFA in Dubai, said the UAE is characterised by a strong infrastructure and wise government decisions, which contributed to a rapid recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference featured a hologram-enhanced video presentation on the progress of the GDRFA in Dubai regarding smart travel and the future of ports. It also included a keynote session by François Laruelle, Director of the ETIAS Central Unit Division at the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), and a panel discussion titled “Future Challenges and Innovative Solutions.”

Before the end of the first day of the conference, Al Marri thanked the attendees and lauded their valuable participation.