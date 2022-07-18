UAE global logistics provider DP World has rolled out its wholesale e-commerce platform in Ghana and Zambia.

The latest roll-out of the wholesale marketplace opens access to global supply chains for even more African businesses, the port operator said in a statement on Monday.

The platform, Dubuy.com, aims to connect buyers and sellers around the world with goods offered for delivery via the supply chain of DP World and its logistics partners. The service is already present in the UAE, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya.

