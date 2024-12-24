DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, is set to significantly expand its freight forwarding footprint in Brazil over the next two years.

The company plans to open six new offices by 2026, underscoring its commitment to enhancing end-to-end supply chain solutions across Latin America.

The rollout will see four offices launched in 2025, strategically located in Campinas, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre.

According to DP World, two additional offices will open in 2026, in the North and Northeast regions. This expansion is expected to create 150 new jobs, spanning sales, operations, and administrative roles, further contributing to economic development.

The expansion will bolster the company’s ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions, offering a series of services that connect goods from the factory floor to the customer’s door, such as sea freight for both FCL (full container load) and LCL (less container load), air freight, domestic container road transportation, international insurance, and customs clearance.

DP World’s freight forwarding operations in Brazil are expected to handle 75,000 TEUs annually within the next five years, reflecting the company’s ambition to boost its logistics footprint.

The initiative builds on the momentum of recent openings in Santos, São Paulo, and Itajaí earlier in 2024, which have already begun to reshape trade capabilities in the region.

With a robust global network of ports, terminals and value-added services, DP World is strengthening its role as a logistics provider to speed up the cargo cycle for customers.

Fábio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: "We are delighted to announce this expansion of our services in Brazil. This is a strategic addition to our network, which is constantly expanding, not only in Brazil, but throughout Latin America, and our aim is to make it easier for customers to access a fully integrated logistics platform that supports the flow of trade in local and international markets."

DP World has played an important role in expanding Brazil’s logistics sector, particularly the availability of containerised and bulk goods, by operating one of the country’s largest private terminals at the Port of Santos.

The terminal currently handles 1.4 million TEUs annually, with an ongoing expansion set to increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs per year.

Additionally, DP World’s partnership with Rumo to develop a new grain and fertilizer terminal is expected to increase bulk handling capacity at the portby 12.5 million tons annually.

