DUBAI - DP World announced that it has secured validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its ambitious commitment to reduce its carbon footprint.

The SBTi is a world leading authority in advancing private sector progress to reduce GHG emissions, helping prevent the impacts of climate change.

DP World said in a statement that its plans to include reducing scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 42 percent by 2030 from a 2022 base year.

DP World also commits to reduce scope 2 GHG emissions 62.2 percent, and reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 28 percent within the same timeframe.

DP World has made notable progress on its sustainability strategy in recent years, announcing a 13 percent reduction in emissions since the 2022 base year. Its new 42 percent reduction target and increased commitments on Scope 3 reductions build on the success to date.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, commented, “DP World is committed to leading the supply chain industry towards a more sustainable and efficient future, and ultimately achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The SBTi’s validation confirms the strength and ambition of our plans as we remain committed to playing a pivotal role in uniting our industry for a better tomorrow.”

Piotr Konopka, Group Vice President at DP World, Global Decarbonisation & Energy, said, “We are delighted to have achieved SBTi validation and we will continue to drive progress in a range of areas, including equipment electrification, renewable energy, efficiency, and low carbon fuels. Furthermore, we look forward to driving increased collaboration through industry-wide initiatives such as green trade corridors and portside electrification as seen with our Zero Emissions Port Alliance.”