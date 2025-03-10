Mubasher: DP World and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) rolled out a new South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port in line with its SAR 3 billion ($800 million) expansion and development programme.

This move aims to upgrade the terminal and enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading global trade hub, according to a press release.

The entities also introduced automated and electrified yard cranes, along with an expanded fleet of quay cranes that will grow from 14 to 17 by the end of 2025, reaching 22 as the terminal scales up to 5 million TEUs.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “This expansion builds on our 25-year legacy in Jeddah and reinforces our commitment to driving trade growth in the region. With this modernised terminal, we are enhancing efficiency, improving supply chain resilience and creating new trade opportunities for the Kingdom and beyond for decades to come.”

Integrated with the terminal, Jeddah Logistics Park is set to streamline cargo transfers and boost efficiency, with completion scheduled for the second quarter (Q2) of 2026.

