DP World Logistics, an integrated supply chain and logistics services provider, catering to businesses across the UAE, has announced the opening of its new high-end warehouse at Container Freight Station 2 in Jafza, Dubai.

The new facility aims to ensure quality precision handling and fast rotation and deliveries of imports and exports throughout the Middle East and beyond, said DP World Logistics in a statement.

The new CFS 2 warehouse offers a total of 12,500 pallet positions using Very Narrow Aisle (VNA) racking systems, storing cargo up to 18 m high. On a combined plot size of 60,000 sq m, CFS 2 can handle up to 6,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) per month.

The company currently operates out of six facilities in Jebel Ali, handling a combined total volume of 300,000 TEUs per annum across its three business units. Their service offerings include CFS Operations, Warehousing & Supply Chain Solutions and Freight Forwarding Operations.

Their assets, consisting of 200,000 sq m of yard operations, 35,000 sq m of cross-dock warehousing, 10,000 sq m of cold storage and 6,000 sq m of cool storage solutions, create real value for customers who aim to carry out logistics operations with maximum output and efficient use of labour.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE & Jafza said: "As part of DP World, a global smart trade enabler, DP World Logistics is continually on a journey of business transformation with new product innovations and developments. Our shared commitment to improve end-to-end logistics performance in moving cargo around the world, underpinned by innovations in logistics-led solutions has maximised opportunities for our customers over the years."

"The new CFS 2 warehouse is yet another step in supporting our customers better, helping them explore varied business opportunities and move forward with tremendous growth potential in the region. As a reliable, trustworthy and time-bound logistics partner, we will continue creating a complete end-to-end logistics trade journey from and to high-growth markets for our clients," he added.

