Egypt - DHL Express Egypt is seeking to invest between EGP 400 million and EGP 500 million in 2025 as part of its expansion strategy, the company's general manager Amr Tantawy told Al Borsa News.

He revealed that the expansion plan includes opening a new headquarters and five additional branches, in addition to extending the delivery network and increasing the fleet and workforce.

The logistics provider currently operates approximately 40 branches across Egypt, with cumulative investments exceeding EGP 500 million.

Tantawy emphasized DHL’s ambition to expand its presence in all Egyptian governorates to better meet customer demand.

He also noted that larger investments could be made if regulatory processes for introducing new services improve, transforming Egypt into a strategic logistics hub.

In 2023, DHL Egypt’s business volume grew by 20% compared to 2022, driven by increased demand for express services amidst geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions.

Tantawy highlighted a trend among companies opting for faster “Express” solutions due to delays in traditional shipping routes, such as the Cape of Good Hope, and logistical challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s expansion plans include operations in new industrial cities and zones such as the New Administrative Capital, the East Canal area, and the Suez Canal economic zone.

Tantawy said that a new office is planned for the East Canal area to address growing demand, transitioning from intermediary services previously used in the region.

DHL also aims to broaden its portfolio by offering new services, including transit and break bulk, which involve redistributing goods from Egypt to other markets.

Tantawy underscored Egypt’s potential as a key market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, alongside Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

However, he pointed to the need for structural improvements, including streamlined customs clearance, arbitration systems, and profit repatriation processes, to attract more investors.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).