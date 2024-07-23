The Air Traffic Navigation Service (ATNS) is suspending instrument-navigation flight approaches at several key airports to review and update procedures based on the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The affected airports include George, Kimberley, Mthatha, Polokwane, and Richards Bay.

The decision is part of ATNS's ongoing maintenance programme, aimed at ensuring the safety and efficiency of air traffic operations nationwide.

The updates are intended to meet current ICAO PAN-OPS design criteria and technological advances. During this review, any non-compliant procedures will be suspended, with ATNS communicating outcomes and expediting maintenance to minimise operational impact and flight delays. The maintenance program is progressing well, and ATNS remains committed to maintaining the highest safety and efficiency standards.

In terms of safety management, ATNS stated, "Procedures that do not meet the requirement should be suspended unless such non-compliances are mitigated.” The affected aerodromes include George Airport (FAGG), Kimberley International Airport (FAKM), Upington International Airport (FAUP), King Phalo/East London Airport (FAEL), Mthatha Airport (FAUT), and Polokwane International Airport (FAPP)."

ATNS added, "In these cases where procedures are suspended, ATNS will ensure an expedited maintenance review process per the above-mentioned standards to minimise the impact on safety and operational flight delays.” The maintenance program has progressed significantly, with reasonable assurance of a positive outcome. “We recognize the crucial role these procedures play in our daily operations, air services, flights, and airport operations," ATNS said.

ATNS also expressed its commitment, stating, "We are committed to upholding the highest level of safety and efficiency across the network and regret the negative impact of these suspensions. We will fast-track activities to ensure speedy upliftment of the suspensions."

