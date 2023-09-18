Kuwait - Careem, the region’s Everything App, has announced a new partnership with Sultan to help facilitate easier transportation exclusively for the renowned retail grocery chain’s customers.

As part of the partnership, Careem will be offering a 30% discount to locals, residents, and visitors who choose to use its ride-hailing service while traveling to and from any Sultan branch and location in Kuwait, up to four times every month.

Sultan customers can benefit from the discount by downloading the Careem application and inserting the promo code “SULTAN30” before requesting a Careem ride to or from one of the retailer’s stores and markets spread across the country, excluding Sultan Express stores.

Elevating Careem experience

Antonio Al Asmar, General Manager, Ride Hailing – UAE, GCC & Jordan, said: “This collaboration is driven by our efforts to forge new relationships with partners in Kuwait and elevate the Careem experience. As we continue to grow and adapt to the country’s needs and requirements, we aim to deliver greater value for our diverse customer segment as well as Sultan's.

“Careem customers can benefit from Sultan’s top-notch products tailored to the preferences of locals and visitors alike, while Sultan customers can enjoy Careem’s ride-hailing services.”

He added: “We also understand that rush hour traffic and city driving are often stressful, especially for visitors and tourists. For this reason, we are delighted to offer exclusive discounted rides to Sultan shoppers and have them enjoy a convenient, reliable, and stress-free transportation experience. This step stems from our main purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people in the region, one ride at a time.”

Driving value

Bassam Zantout, Chief Operating Officer of Sultan, said: “This collaboration with Careem is proof of our commitment to driving greater value. Our customers can now experience the perfect blend of convenience and savings as we join forces to introduce an exclusive 30% discount on Careem rides, available four times a month, at any of our 18 locations.

“This partnership exemplifies our dedication to putting our customers in the driver's seat, not only saving time but also putting money back in their pockets. Sultan and Careem's alliance promises an enhanced, cost-effective experience for all.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).