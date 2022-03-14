Saudi Arabia - As a part of its global expansion plans, logistics company Bosta has opened its first office in Riyadh.

The company recently launched its operations in Egypt, and the new office in Riyadh is part of its plan to expand its business across the Middle East region.

The expansion comes in parallel with Bosta raising a new investment round through regional and international investors led by Khwarizmi Ventures, which includes current investors in addition to Hassan Allam Holding.

“Our office in Riyadh is Bosta’s first venture in the Arab region, continuing our success that started in Egypt in 2017 that managed to deliver 10 million shipments since our introduction in the market,” said Bosta chief executive officer Mohamed Ezzat.

Omar Yaghmour, chief growth officer of Bosta said, “Saudi Arabia marks the first step of Bosta’s expansion to become a global player, our goal is to scale Bosta to become one of the top players in the region.”

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).