Five new cruise ships are expected dock at Bahrain's Khalifa Bin Salman Port during the upcoming 2023-24 cruise season, it was revealed on Sunday.

The cruise ship season will commence in October and run through April 2024. During this period, approximately 47 ships are scheduled to visit Bahrain, Dr Nasser Qaedi, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) CEO, was quoted as saying.

The new cruise ship line-up for the season includes: Windstar Cruise, Le Bougainville, Norwegian Dawn, MSC Cruise, and Adia Cruise, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The announcement was made during Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority's (BTEA) participation in the Seatrade Cruise Europe Exhibition and Conference, an annual event that brings together professionals in the cruise industry to discuss current trends and challenges, showcase innovations, and network with peers.

The conference took place in Hamburg, Germany, bringing together key figures in the sector, which included leading tourism companies, tour operators, decision-makers from various cruise and river tourism companies, as well as, European authorities.

Dr Qaedi said: "Our involvement in Seatrade Cruise Europe has allowed us to strengthen Bahrain's standing as a unique tourist destination. We've showcased our array of marine tourism attractions and the wealth of diverse experiences it offers.

"We invite interested parties to explore these opportunities through close collaboration with our partners in the Kingdom's ports," he said.

"We stress BTEA’s dedication to actively engage in international conferences and exhibitions and establishing partnerships with prominent cruise ship companies. These efforts are aimed at cultivating mutually beneficial relationships and providing strong incentives for these companies to incorporate Bahrain into their upcoming cruise itineraries, providing exceptional maritime accommodations for travelers," he added.

This strategic approach, according to Dr Qaedi is expected to substantially increase tourist arrivals in the kingdom, resulting in a notable doubling of tourism sector revenues and a considerable uplift in its contribution to the national economy.

