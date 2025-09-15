Bahrain - One of Bahrain’s busiest and most congested highways is finally set for a major upgrade, with plans approved to expand a critical bottleneck section of the National Charter Highway.

The project, at an estimated cost of BD500,000, will see the addition of a new lane under the Alba Bridge, effectively doubling the road’s traffic-handling capacity from 800 vehicles per hour to 1,600 vehicles per hour.

Currently, the stretch is overwhelmed by demand, as usage already stands at 1,400 vehicles per hour – far above its original design capacity – creating daily traffic snarls and delays for thousands of commuters.

The overhaul is expected to be implemented in stages, beginning with preparatory works and engineering studies before full-scale construction gets underway.

Once complete, motorists can expect shorter commute times, improved road safety and smoother traffic flow on one of Bahrain’s most vital routes.

Mr Al Marafi

Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee vice-chairman and area MP Mohammed Al Marafi welcomed the long-awaited move, stressing that it would bring immediate relief to residents and workers in the area.

“This expansion is both necessary and urgent,” he told the GDN.

“For years, motorists have suffered at this bottleneck, where traffic flow is choked because the highway narrows under the Alba Bridge. By adding an additional lane, we are removing one of the biggest obstacles to smoother traffic movement.”

He emphasised that the highway upgrade would not only benefit daily commuters but also have a direct impact on the economy.

“The National Charter Highway is one of the main arteries linking industrial areas with residential zones,” Mr Al Marafi explained.

“Workers, businesses, and logistics companies all rely on it. Traffic delays are not just an inconvenience – they are a cost to the economy. This project is a clear example of how infrastructure investment pays back in efficiency and productivity.”

The expansion under the Alba Bridge marks the first phase of a broader plan to enhance the highway.

Future stages will involve further expansions to accommodate increasing traffic flows to and from Askar and surrounding areas, where residential, commercial, and industrial activity continues to grow.

Mr Al Marafi highlighted the committee’s role in ensuring funds are allocated wisely.

“Every dinar spent on relieving traffic bottlenecks translates into real benefits for people and businesses. We are keen to see more such targeted infrastructure projects implemented.”

Mr Daraj

Area councillor Mohammed Daraj also praised the project, describing it as a response to long-standing appeals from residents and motorists.

“People living in and around this area have been voicing their frustrations for years,” he said.

“They face daily traffic jams that waste time, increase fuel costs and add stress to their commutes. This expansion is a long-overdue answer to their concerns.”

He noted that the highway’s importance has grown in recent years as Askar and neighbouring districts have expanded.

“The communities around Askar have developed rapidly, bringing more residents, more schools, and more commercial activity,” Mr Daraj added.

“The infrastructure, however, has not kept up at the same pace. This project is a crucial step to ensure that development is supported by adequate road capacity.”

Both officials stressed that the BD500,000 allocation is a cost-effective investment given the scale of the impact it will have on daily life and national productivity.

Mr Daraj urged for continued government focus on transport upgrades across the kingdom.

“Traffic congestion is a national issue, not just a local one,” he said.

“We must continue to expand and modernise our highways to match the country’s growth. The National Charter Highway project is an excellent start, and I am confident more will follow.”

