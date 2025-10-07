Bahrain has achieved 82% progress in its 2023-2026 roads projects plan with 23 projects currently underway.

Notable results have been achieved in the roads sector at the Ministry of Works, with the completion of 102 out of 125 projects, the Ministerial Committee for Development and Infrastructure Projects said.

Bahrain will also soon launch new projects to further ease traffic flow, boost economic activity, and meet citizens’ aspirations, led by the national vision led by His Majesty the King and instructions from HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, with a focus on quality delivery and serving the Kingdom and its people, said the committee, chaired by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister.

The roads projects success reflects efficient spending, good resource allocation within the approved budget, close coordination with the Ministry of Finance and National Economy to ensure funding sustainability, timely allocations, and cash flow alignment with project progress, said a Bahrain News Agency report.

The high completion rates translate into significant improvements on the ground, including better traffic flow, reduced daily travel time, lower transport costs for individuals and businesses, and enhanced attractiveness of residential, investment, and tourism areas, said a report from the Deputy Prime Minister's office.

The ministerial committee continues to monitor the progress of road projects in line with the comprehensive development goals led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and under the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The committee focuses on improving the traffic network's efficiency and service quality across Bahrain.

The report states that the government's programme serves as the main reference for tracking all development projects. The programme highlights the need to accelerate infrastructure service delivery, secure sustainable funding, and implement an integrated plan to develop roads and increase their capacity.

The committee has adopted a practical approach based on seven key areas with 42 priorities, with road projects as the top focus. It enhances coordination between ministries and related government bodies to ensure accurate decisions, swift problem-solving, and quality outcomes, enabling smooth transition from design to execution, operation, and maintenance, the report said.

The committee regularly reviews plans and policies, monitors performance indicators, and ensures projects stick to deadlines. -SB

