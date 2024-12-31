Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced significant operational improvements following the implementation of the innovative Seamless Inspections initiative by Dubai’s Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC).

The PCFC programme, which stations customs officers directly at Aramex warehouses, has reduced shipment processing times by more than 50% and achieved time savings of approximately five hours per shipment, said the statement from Aramex.

The implementation of on-site customs clearance has enhanced Aramex's operational efficiency.

With customs inspectors stationed at Aramex warehouses, shipments now receive immediate clearance upon arrival, reducing the need for traditional inspection points at customs centres and delays associated with off-site inspections, said the statement.

Aramex can thus maintain tight control over workflows, optimize storage and distribution, and offer customers faster shipping solutions, it added.

Aramex pointed out that this collaboration fosters trust, transparency and efficiency for all stakeholders.

The Seamless Inspections initiative enhances supply chain predictability while significantly reducing handling risks through optimized workflows.

The impact is particularly noticeable in delivery schedules, with both B2B and B2C customers experiencing faster, more reliable service delivery timeframes. Businesses can thus meet global demand with greater agility and more resilient supply chains, positioning Dubai at the forefront of global trade hubs, said a top official.

"The Seamless Inspections initiative is a testament to Dubai Customs' dedication to pioneering comprehensive and efficient customs processes; made possible by visionary leadership and commitment to innovation," remarked Khaled Ziad Al Kilani, the senior director at Aramex’s Regional Office.

"Aramex looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Dubai Customs and other strategic partners to further enhance supply chain management and operational efficiency," noted Al Kilani.

"Together, we are paving the way for sustainable development and attracting new foreign investments, reinforcing Dubai’s global standing in trade and logistics," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).