GENEVA: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for April 2024 global air cargo markets showing strong annual growth in demand into the second quarter (Q2) of 2024.

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), rose by 11.1 percent compared to April 2023 levels (11.6 percent for international operations). This is the fifth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth.

Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), increased by 7.1 percent compared to April 2023 (10.2 percent for international operations).

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General, said, “Air cargo demand started Q2 with a solid 11.1 percent increase. While many economic uncertainties remain, it appears that the roots of air cargo’s strong performance are deepening. In recent months, air cargo demand grew even when the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was indicating the potential for contraction. With the PMI now indicating growth, the prospects for continued strong demand are even more robust.”



