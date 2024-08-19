It has been weeks of tension among the residents of Dar es Salaam who have, over the years, got very fond of the giant baobab (mbuyu) tree at Oysterbay Mbuyuni, after it seemed set to fall as it stands smack in the way of the BRT Phase 4 road project that is ongoing.

A big, red “X” had been sprayed on its trunk to indicate that this majestic baobab had been condemned to death.

The big “mbuyu” stands where the new bus rapid transit (BRT), popularly known as Mwendokasi, route passes in the reserve area on Ali Hassan Mwinyi road.

Earlier in the month, a local newspaper wrote that the Chinese road constructors were going to uproot the famous baobab,believed to be the oldest surviving tree in the city.“Bus Rapid Transit project to uproot the baobab tree at Mbuyuni bus stand,” said the headline, which triggered another debate, with many residents protesting the intended action.

In Tanzania, baobab trees also have a religious significance, as they are used by elders conduct rituals to resolve disputes.

And so, it came as a relief when the Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) announced that the “mbuyu” would not be touched.

Residents and environment activists had kicked off a storm over the threat to the historical tree that has grown into a tourist attraction.

A flower vendor near the baobab tree, John Ladislaus, told The EastAfrican that he “used to its presence and beauty.”“Let it stay, he said. “It is one among key landmarks for Dar es Salaam city.”Construction of Phase 4of the 13.5-kilometre road has seen many other trees uprooted and roadside gardens cleared.

Older residents remember 30 years ago, when a Japanese company, Konoike Construction, was forced to preserve when expanding the Old Bagamoyo Road to create the present two-way Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road.

There are several flower gardens nearby the baobab which attract people including tourists and Catholic faithful from the nearby St Peter's Church.

It is popular for its shade, which extends from the middle of the two-way road, all the way to the Mbuyuni commuter bus stand, named after the tree.

It is serves as billboard, with several banners nailed to its trunk with messages to potential customers from fast-moving goods to how to join the Freemasons and where to find traditional healers and witchdoctors.

In a notice displayed near the baobab, Tanroads has stated that the contractor was preparing to clear the median area to leave the baobab in its site.

