Egypt - Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk announced that the Advanced Cargo Information (ACI) system will be officially implemented at Egypt’s airports starting 1 January 2026.

Kouchouk explained that the trial phase, which began in 2022, will continue until the end of December 2025 to allow investors and business partners sufficient time to adjust to the new system. He said the step represents a further move toward building a trust-based partnership with the business community.

The minister noted strong coordination with Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, to facilitate trade flows, enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy, and reduce customs clearance times while easing financial burdens on investors.

According to Kouchouk, the pilot implementation of the ACI system for air cargo has received positive feedback from business partners. The Ministry of Finance, he said, continues to simplify and digitalise customs procedures to accelerate clearance processes, cut costs, and lower import and export expenses.

He pointed out that the system at seaports has already reached full operational stability, with more than 2.5 million customs clearance certificates issued to date. The ACI system, he added, reduces overseas document authentication costs, prevents the rejection of non-compliant shipments upon arrival, and encourages importers and customs brokers to complete shipment procedures before goods reach Egyptian ports.

Ahmed Amoui, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority

Kouchouk emphasised that this approach maximises the benefits of pre-clearance mechanisms and accelerates customs declaration submissions. He also underlined that the Nafeza electronic platform now integrates all trade channels with the extension of the ACI system to air shipments.

The minister said the system enhances governance and transparency, improves foreign currency planning, and prevents the entry of untraceable goods—ensuring higher quality of imported products in Egyptian markets. He described the integration between the Nafeza platform and the electronic invoicing system as a major step toward comprehensive economic governance.

For his part, Ahmed Amoui, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority, urged importers, customs brokers, and air freight agents to register in the ACI system through the Nafeza electronic portal. He said the objective is to streamline import procedures, protect domestic industry, and combat harmful trade practices.

