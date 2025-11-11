ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA); the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT); and Abu Dhabi Airports (ADA), has launched the first vertiport network to support the launch of advanced air mobility across the emirate.

The initiative marks a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in smart and sustainable mobility.

The initiative is part of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster’s strategy to support Abu Dhabi’s innovation-driven economic diversification by deploying cutting-edge technologies, including advanced and sustainable air mobility solutions.

The planned vertiport infrastructure will enable electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate efficiently across strategic locations in Abu Dhabi, facilitating seamless low-emission travel, improving connectivity and reinforcing the emirate as a global pioneer in advanced urban mobility.

The network will comprise more than 10 state-of-the-art vertiports integrated into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport system. Zayed International Airport and Al Bateen Executive Airport have been confirmed as key locations within the broader network, with further sites and intercity routes to be announced in subsequent phases.

Abu Dhabi Airports has been selected as the anchor investor and will act as the primary delivery partner. Meanwhile, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and GCAA are contributing to the development and operation of Abu Dhabi’s vertiport network within a clear regulatory framework, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of safety, performance and integration, enabling seamless alignment with Abu Dhabi’s airspace and broader transport systems while ensuring financial sustainability.

The network will connect key urban, business and tourism hubs, including Zayed International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport and Yas Island to Saadiyat and Abu Dhabi Island, enabling fast, clean and efficient air transport across the emirate. Each vertiport will be fully integrated into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport system, featuring ground transport and digital infrastructure, through the smart systems of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and the network of Abu Dhabi Airports, ensuring seamless multimodal connections.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “This step in Abu Dhabi builds upon the ongoing efforts of the General Civil Aviation Authority to align the nation’s aviation infrastructure with the UAE’s strategic vision of adopting an advanced and sustainable air mobility ecosystem. In line with its regulatory and legislative mandate, the GCAA has developed modern regulatory frameworks that enable the integration of eVTOL aircraft into the civil aviation system, while also facilitating the adaptation of existing heliports as part of a comprehensive infrastructure that supports advanced air mobility solutions.

“What we are witnessing today marks the beginning of a new era, one that reflects a qualitative leap in aviation infrastructure and reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to leading the global shift towards smarter and more sustainable mobility. In collaboration with its partners, the GCAA continues to spearhead this transformation by fostering a flexible and forward-looking regulatory environment that positions the UAE among the first countries worldwide to operate advanced air mobility systems at scale.”

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “This strategic initiative places Abu Dhabi at the forefront of next-generation mobility, exemplifying the power of partnerships between Abu Dhabi Government and the private sector in accelerating future industries. By integrating eVTOL infrastructure into our transport system and anchoring this initiative as part of the SAVI cluster, we are accelerating the deployment of smart and advanced mobility solutions while solidifying the emirate’s position as a leader in future-defining industries.

“The launch of Abu Dhabi’s vertiport network marks a strategic step forward in building a future-ready transport system that integrates advanced air mobility solutions. Incorporating this system into the emirate’s infrastructure supports greater connectivity, operational efficiency and low-emission mobility, enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in advanced air mobility.”

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said, “The development of Abu Dhabi’s vertiport network marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of urban mobility. As the regulatory and strategic authority for integrated transport in the emirate, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) is ensuring that advanced air mobility is embedded within a clear governance and operational framework that promotes safety, efficiency and sustainability. This initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s forward-looking vision for next-generation transport and reinforces its global position as a leader in smart and sustainable mobility.”

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “As the anchor delivery partner for Abu Dhabi’s vertiport network, Abu Dhabi Airports will be critical in shaping the infrastructure, operations and commercial readiness of advanced air mobility in the emirate. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to unlocking the future of aviation through innovation, as well as our key role in integrating next-generation mobility solutions into Abu Dhabi’s transport ecosystem. We are proud to collaborate with ADIO and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) under this transformative partnership, which will leverage our collective strengths and cement Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of advanced air mobility.”