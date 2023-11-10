ABU DHABI -- The fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 kicked off today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Marina and Canal Hall, with the largest in the show’s history since its inception in 2018

Set to run from 9th to 12th November 2023, the global event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by ADNEC Group.

The current edition of the exhibition is witnessing record participation from major international companies specialised in the manufacturing of yachts, boats, fishing equipment and water sports, as the number of exhibiting companies and participating brands increased to 711, an increase of 30 percent compared to the previous edition.

The number of participating countries also increased to 50 countries compared to 41 countries in the previous session, with an increase of 17 percent, as well as the participation of 10 new countries: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Norway, Belgium, Lithuania, Indonesia, Cyprus, Maldives, Sri Lanka in addition to Hong Kong.

Additionally, the total area of the exhibition increased to reach 65,000 square metres, an increase of 55 percent compared to the same period, while the number of national companies participating in the current session increased to reach 70 percent, which represents more than 91 percent of the international brands participating in the exhibition.

The number of new yachts and boats launched for the first time in the Middle East will also increase by 40 percent to 15 boats from 13 countries around the world.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "Since its inception, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show has reaffirmed its position as one of the leading yacht, boat, fishing and marine sports industry events in the region, which contributes significantly to strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a leading tourist destination in the region.

He added, "We are pleased with the large participation witnessed in the activities of the current session, which attracts major companies specialised in the sector. The secret to the success of the exhibition is the generous patronage it enjoys from the wise leadership of the UAE, and the keenness of ADNEC Group to translate its aspirations on the ground by identifying the needs of exhibitors and visitors alike, and then developing solutions and plans that would exceed their expectations and are according to the highest international specifications and standards. Additionally, The Group has launched several initiatives and accompanying events in this edition for the first time in its history, which we believe will provide a unique experience for all in attendance."

Darren Johnson, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group and organiser of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, said, “We are proud of the development witnessed by the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, where all indicators recorded positive growth rates in terms of the volume of participation, exhibition spaces and the new accompanying events that are launched successively in this edition. The success and growth reflect the professionalism and flexibility of the teams involved, as well as their ability to keep pace with the rapid developments witnessed in this vital industry at the regional and international levels.”

Among these initiatives is the launch of 12 events for families and all segments of society, ranging from entertainment events to cultural and educational competitions, most notably the preservation of environmental capabilities, in addition to cooking competitions and workshops to teach fishing, as well as a new event for visitors to experience the virtual reality of life underwater and the diving experience.

Coinciding with the Year of Sustainability, the accompanying events include the launch of the Sustainability Platform for the first time at the exhibition, which will witness the participation of 28 specialised international organisations and companies from 14 countries, through which 12 boats equipped with sustainability technologies will be displayed.

In addition to displaying new environmentally friendly engines and equipment for the first time, six international companies from four countries will display the latest technologies specialised in the world of sustainability and environmental preservation, leading to the participation of four of these international organisations.

In the same context, the current edition will witness the launch of the Innovation Platform, in which the latest innovations and technologies in the boating and navigation sector will be presented with the participation of 20 international companies from 11 countries, providing a platform for dialogues and discussions that includes 12 panel discussions over the four days, in which 35 speakers and experts will discuss a number of issues in sustainability and environmental conservation.

The exhibition will also feature several distinctive events, the most important of which is the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Marine Awards during the exhibition and the setting of a new Guinness World Record for the largest boat in the world built with three-dimensional printing technology.