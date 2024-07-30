Muscat – The number of passengers traveling through Oman’s airports increased by 11.9% to 7,074,854 during the first six months of 2024 as compared to 6,322,152 passengers in the corresponding period last year.

These passengers travelled onboard 53,316 flights, compared to 49,013 in the first half of 2023.

Oman has been promoting the country as a travel destination with its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and luxury resorts.

The government’s initiatives to diversify the economy beyond oil have attracted more international business activities, resulting in higher passenger traffic through its airports.

Nisha Joshi