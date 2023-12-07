UAE - ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Hub at Dubai Internet City.

The strategic move further positions ZainTECH at the forefront of digital transformation in the region and will help the company serve its growing customer base.

Spanning over 13,000 sq ft, the ICT hub will not only serve as an operational centre of excellence, but also drive technological initiatives and synergies across business units.

Dynamic collaboration

Hosting over 300 employees, the UAE Centre of Excellence will foster continuous learning and dynamic collaboration across Zain’s regional footprint. Its launch event was attended by guests, including Bader Al-Kharafi Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of Zain; Abdulla Belhoul CEO of TECOM Group; Andrew Hanna CEO of Zain TECH; Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group; and the company’s leadership team in Dubai.

“Cross-functional collaboration is the cornerstone for unleashing the full potential of innovation at a scale that transforms the way industries operate,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Internet City.

“Dubai Internet City is aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ mandate to catalyse such collaborative synergies, and ZainTECH’s new office within our ecosystem ensures its talent pool across the world can seamlessly exchange ideas and knowledge from Dubai, a global market of significance for innovators and digital transformation experts. We welcome ZainTECH to benefit from the shared knowledge pool and innovations nurtured at our district.”

Nurturing innovation

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: “Our new offices serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing innovation and pioneering transformative solutions that unleash boundless potential for our customers. As the mission critical centre for ZainTECH’s operations, the new ICT Hub will drive technological initiatives and synergies across the business, empowering us to expand and target new markets.”

Hanna added: “Dubai Internet City and TECOM Group act as vibrant gateways to innovation and digital transformation, creating the ideal ecosystem for us to thrive and actively contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of technology.”

ZainTECH's cutting-edge office is equipped with a Network Operation Centre (NOC) that strategically supports its expansive cloud footprint across the GCC, serving as a gateway to its managed services. This seamless setup extends premium support to over 500 customers, ensuring they have access to high levels of assistance. Furthermore, the facility boasts a newly established Security Operating Centre (SOC) – the fourth in ZainTECH's growing regional footprint – dedicated to efficiently detecting and responding to cyber threats.

ZainTECH’s Experience Centre offers a customer-focused environment, showcasing several live demos and the company’s expertise in internet-of-things (IoT), drones, robotics, and data solutions. Emphasising sustainability, a core focus for Zain Group, the ICT hub incorporates energy-efficient technologies and advanced waste-reduction mechanisms.

