Leading telecom servcies company Zain Bahrain has announced the official launch of ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, in the kingdom.

ZainTECH operates an advanced suite of digital and ICT services and solutions that assist the digital transformation of enterprises and government entities, which the company will now offer in Bahrain to support organizations monetize data and accelerate their time-to-value.

Speaking at the launch event, Zain Bahrain Chairman Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa said: "In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, digital transformation is necessary for organizations to thrive and remain ahead of the curve as more enterprises embark on their digital transformation journey."

"ZainTECH recognizes this need and is committed to empowering businesses and government and private entities with comprehensive digital solutions to drive digital transformation and achieve faster, sustainable growth," he stated.

The event, themed "Reshaping Tomorrow, Today" was attended by business leaders, industry experts from government and private entities as well as CEOs.

It featured keynote speeches from well-regarded thought leaders on emerging trends as well as live demos and case studies, including conversations on the latest advancements in telecommunications, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and more.

Shaikh Ahmed said: "ZainTECH has a crucial role to play in helping shape the kingdom's future as a regional technology hub, and to take part in Bahrain's dynamic business ecosystem as part of the Kingdom's comprehensive development under the prosperous reign of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in fulfillment of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown."

The ZainTECH launch is a significant milestone for the kingdom as it works to overhaul its technological landscape, he added.

ZainTECH CEO Andrew Hanna said: "Our focused launch in Bahrain reflects our confidence in the growth of the market, and the opportunities we see in the uptake of digitization as enterprises and government bodies work to achieve the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030."

"A key differentiator at ZainTECH is our on-the-ground presence across the Middle East offering a one-stop solution for enterprises of all sizes,." he stated.

According to him, ZainTECH provides state-of-the-art solutions to larger organizations, governmental entities, and small and medium-sized enterprises, to enable them to embrace the digital age; enhance their operational efficiency; and unlock new opportunities for growth and success, all from a single provider.

"We have supported enterprises from outside of the Kingdom until now and inaugurating our physical presence in the Kingdom allows us to forge even stronger relationships with customers, partners, and regulatory bodies, as we give our long-term commitment to providing access to our full suite of cutting-edge solutions to this burgeoning market," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).