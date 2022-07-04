Bahrain - Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications industry innovator in the kingdom, has achieved the fastest speeds for posting and streaming on social media (SM) applications, said the TRA Quality of Mobile Services Report 2021. Zain Customers are enjoying a superior experience with the fastest mobile network for SM in the kingdom.

Zain Bahrain achieved the best results nationwide for mobile network speeds for SM in Bahrain, with an overall lower latency in the average time to publish on Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp; and to stream content on YouTube. The testing data was collected between 8th November 8, 2021 to January 6, 2022.

"It clearly demonstrates our commitment to continuously innovate to bring the best mobile connectivity experience to all our customers," commented Duncan Howard, Zain Bahrain CEO.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).