Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE’s satellite solutions provider, has chosen SpaceX to launch its new geostationary satellites, Al Yah 4 (AY4) and Al Yah 5 (AY5).

The new satellites are scheduled to be launched in slated for 2027 and 2028, respectively, according to a press release.

The satellites will be launched using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with the project’s total cost estimated at AED 3.90 billion ($1.10 billion).

Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO of Yahsat, said: “We are proud to collaborate with SpaceX on the upcoming Falcon 9 launches of our AI Yah 4 and AI Yah 5 satellites.”

“Yahsat is well placed to pursue the final contract with the UAE Government, the anchor customer of the Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 programme, as part of its largest ever mandate received in its history from the UAE Government,” Al Hashemi added.

This development is part of Yahsat’s larger procurement programme, following a contract with Airbus to design and build the satellites, supported by an AED 18.70 billion ($5.10 billion) mandate from the Emirati government for satellite communications and managed services over 17 years.

AY4 and AY5 will provide secure communications across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia, replacing the older Al Yah 1 and Al Yah 2 satellites.

Yahsat, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, offers multi-mission satellite solutions globally.

