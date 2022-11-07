Saudi Arabia - The Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF), the action-oriented platform shaping the global cybersecurity agenda, will welcome over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, from November 9 to 10.

Aiming to leverage the opportunities of an evolving global cyber order, GCF is bringing together the best minds to advance the cybersecurity agenda and grasp its benefits. Over the two-day event founded by the National Cybersecurity Authority, GCF will convene over 120 speakers from across the globe to discuss the most pertinent cyber issues of the day.

Under the event theme, Rethinking the Global Cyber Order, there will be more than 30 sessions covering a plethora of topics organised across five sub-themes including Disruption Frontier, Cyber Economics, Geo-Cyber Evolution, Future of Cyber Work and No One Left Behind.

Opening session

The opening session ‘Rethinking the global cyber order, why?’ will host former Foreign Secretary of India, Shyam Saran, alongside Dr Michio Kaku, renowned futurist and Professor of Theoretical Physics, City University of New York, and Dr Mary Aiken, a world-leading expert in cyberpsychology, bringing their unique geographical and cross-practice perspectives.

Speaking ahead of the event, Saran said: “The need to evolve how we approach both current and future cybersecurity challenges is critical. With rapid technological advancements, growing global competition, and disruptive threats more pervasive than ever, how we work together to advance the sector is paramount. As part of our efforts, cyber diplomacy is key to harness this powerful sector and the global opportunities it brings. I look forward to discussing global cyber priorities with leading voices at the 2022 edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum.”

Greater cybersecurity

Day one of the event will also feature Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, who will address the necessary steps required by the international energy sector to ensure greater cybersecurity for the industry, while Aramco’s President and CEO, Amin H Nasser, will discuss cybersecurity resilience across the energy supply chain.

Throughout the event, global industry leaders will address a variety of critical Cyberspace topics including AI Algorithms, how to keep children safe online and the psychology of cybercriminals.

Other prominent speakers include:

•Jeremy Jurgens - Managing Director at the World Economic Forum

•Doreen Bogdan-Martin - Secretary-General-elect of International Telecommunication Union

•Eng Nadhmi Alnasr, CEO of NEOM

•Göran Marby -President and CEO of ICANN

•Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Minister for Communications and Digitalisation of Ghana

•Isa Ali Ibrahim - Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of The Federal Republic of Nigeria

Range of experts

Eng Abdurahman Al Hassan, Deputy Governor of Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority for the Strategy and International Cooperation Sector, said: “We are excited to convene a range of experts in Riyadh to discuss the most pertinent cybersecurity issues of the day. We are taking a holistic approach, with a programme designed to expand the discussion beyond technical topics, to include socioeconomic development and geo-political issues related to cybersecurity. Key policy matters will be addressed, with perspectives sought from across sectors enabling collective solutions.”

“We are working with knowledge partners comprised of leading international organisations and institutions including ITU, UNICEF, ETRI and UNITAR among many others. The collaboration will bring to bear a huge depth of expertise spanning the full spectrum of Cyberspace policy and issues,” Al Hassan concluded.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).