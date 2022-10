WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta, is reportedly facing an issue. Users in the UAE and many other countries are not able to send and receive messages.

Outage detection portal DownDetector has confirmed that the messaging app is not working for thousands of users.

The company is yet to make an official announcement about it.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)