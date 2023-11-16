ABU DHABI -- The Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Fujairah Government Media Office signed a media Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) to coordinate and prepare for the Fujairah Media Forum, which will be held in February 2024 under the title “Parallel Media”.

The agreement, which was signed on the sidelines of the second edition of the Global Media Congress, aims to enhance media cooperation between WAM and the Fujairah Government Media Office to achieve the media objectives declared therein, serving as the foundation for future cooperation related to various media affairs.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency, affirmed the agency's keenness to cooperate with all national media talents and support them in their future projects, noting that Fujairah has made great strides in presenting remarkable media proposals in recent years, pointing out that the upcoming Fujairah Media Forum will be a point of attraction for decision-makers and heads of international media companies.

For his part, Jamal Adam, Director of the Fujairah Government Media Office, said that the partnership with the WAM will support the upcoming Fujairah Media Forum, where the agency's expertise will be utilised through providing logistical support for the forum to be a major media partner, as well as its experience in launching the Global Media Congress.

The agreement stipulates that the Emirates News Agency will provide the necessary media support for the events of the Media Forum that will be held in Fujairah in February 2024, by publishing and broadcasting the media materials of the forum through its website and social media accounts, in addition to allocating a team of editors and photographers to cover the events of the forum.

Based on the terms of the agreement, the Fujairah Government Media Office will avail WAM's services as a main media partner.