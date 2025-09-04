Vodafone Qatar will offer 'the world’s most powerful' 5G portable hotspot device—the TP-Link M8550 Wi-Fi 6E 5G MiFi, it was announced Wednesday.



Offering cutting-edge performance and speed, this exclusive device supports ultra-fast 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E technology with speeds of up to 3.4 Gbps, a statement said. Actual speeds experienced may vary depending on network conditions and other external factors.



Paired with Vodafone Qatar’s innovative 5G plans, the TP-Link M8550 Wi-Fi 6E 5G MiFi delivers a seamless, high-speed internet experience using tri-band Wi-Fi 6E technology. Whether for work, travel, or home use, this advanced mobile hotspot ensures reliable connectivity wherever it’s needed.



Designed with both performance and portability in mind, the device features a high-resolution touchscreen, a long-lasting 4680mAh battery, and the ability to securely connect up to 32 devices simultaneously. Its compact build, external antenna support, and Gigabit WAN/LAN port make it an ideal solution for professionals, frequent travellers, and households seeking secure, high-capacity internet access on the go.



Vodafone Qatar remains committed to delivering fast, reliable, and secure internet access for its retail and business customers alike. A global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home products, TP-Link delivers innovative products that enhance people’s lives through faster, more reliable connectivity.



The TP-Link M8550 Wi-Fi 6E 5G MiFi is now available for purchase at QR1,299, exclusively through Vodafone Qatar’s website and select Vodafone Qatar retail stores, including Villaggio Mall, City Center Doha, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Tawar Mall, LuLu D-Ring Road, Lulu Al Khor, as well as Vodafone Qatar’s Pearl and Al Wakra branch.

