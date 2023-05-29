Vodafone Qatar has joined Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect initiative to provide interconnect services to support cloud adoption and accelerate the digital transformation journey of businesses of all sizes in Qatar.

The partnership will enable businesses to connect to Google Cloud through a private Vodafone network connectivity service that offers high availability, low latency, and enhanced security.

The adoption of cloud services is fundamental for businesses to succeed in a digital world and drive better business outcomes. Google Cloud Partner Interconnect from Vodafone is connectivity designed to support businesses in their journeys to the cloud.

The solution enables businesses and public organisations to securely connect to Google Cloud outside the public Internet, making an organisation’s traffic at less risk of interruptions where traffic might get dropped or disrupted. It also allows businesses to dynamically scale their connection capacity to meet their requirements during high-demand periods.

During the launch event, Vodafone Qatar chief technology officer Ramy Boctor, and enterprise business unit director, Mahday Saad al-Hebabi, met with Google Cloud’s vice-president for EMEA South, Anthony Cirot, and director of customer engineers for EMEA South, Bastien Legras, to discuss the partnership and the possibilities that it will unlock for the future.

Al-Hebabi said: “We are proud to partner with Google Cloud and through this partnership, we aim to focus on empowering organisations and enabling their workforces to connect better, thereby playing our role in accelerating digital transformation within Qatar and helping to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, while also helping to ensure business continuity across various industries.”

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country manager, Google Cloud said: “We are delighted that Vodafone Qatar turned to Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure to provide businesses in Qatar with stronger connectivity. Together, Vodafone Qatar and Google Cloud will bring resilient services and more connectivity options to businesses in the country, which ensures that internet connectivity is not disrupted across applications or regions. This will empower businesses with a robust back-end that supports seamless operations and customer experiences.”

