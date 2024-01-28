Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat has met with a delegation from Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (VOIS) to discuss the latter’s expansion plans in Egypt, according to a statement.

The company’s expansion in Egypt is expected to reach 15% annually following its anticipated development and further cooperation opportunities with several partners from public and private sectors.

It is worth noting that VOIS’ staff members in Egypt have reached over 9,000, including 700 employees working remotely.

