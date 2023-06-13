Vodafone Egypt is planning to invest over EGP 330 million in clean and renewable energy resources to employ them in its network this year, Al Mal News reported on June 11th.

The company has inked a deal with the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to supply it with 260 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, which could be raised, from NREA’s renewable projects, Vodafone Egypt’s External Affairs and Legal Director Ayman Essam said.

The telecom operator aims to entirely run on renewables by 2025, Essam added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).