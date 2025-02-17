Saudi Arabia - Viking Completion Technology has announced plans for expansion and a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia following a series of high-profile successes in Saudi Arabia, completing five trial projects within a 14-month period.

The Dubai-based firm utilised its well completion design, manufacturing, and service expertise for projects across the kingdom between September 2023 and November 2024. Of the five projects, three have concluded the trial test period and have progressed to commercial deployment, while the remaining two (installed in Q4 2024) are due to reach the end of the trial period in March this year, the company said.

For the trials, Viking supplied a variety of its API-certified technologies for high-pressure deep gas wells, including production packers, completion accessories, and a long string corrosion remediation solution for cemented completions. Viking will continue the momentum with further trials in Q1 and Q3 2025, featuring its API 14A validated Sub Surface Safety Systems.

Viking’s successful involvement in these trials has enhanced the availability of the technology required to complete complex, high-value new and workover wells to support the region’s energy infrastructure. The trials and those in progress will help cement Viking’s burgeoning reputation in Saudi Arabia and support several strategic aims, the company said.

Over the next two years, Viking will expand its operations within Saudi Arabia. This includes the formation of an in-country manufacturing facility to replicate Viking's Dubai-based headquarters, which has been operating in the Jebel Ali Free Zone for over 20 years. Once established with the required API and ISO certification and customer endorsements, Viking intends to manufacture its entire portfolio of completion equipment, including Tubing Retrievable Safety Valves, from the new facility, it said.

In addition to manufacturing equipment for use in the kingdom, this new base will export technology from the region to operators worldwide.

Willie Morrison, Managing Director at Viking, commented: “Since 2021, we have committed to establishing a direct presence in Saudi Arabia, so it is fantastic for a wide range of our technology to have been implemented successfully and validate the Viking team's efforts. The five trials completed over the 14-month period have been a massive step in the right direction for us and will be monumental in our long-term goals in the Kingdom. Throughout 2025 and beyond, we can point to the successful integration of our technology in these trials as we continue to grow and support Saudi Arabia’s exciting future.

“Overall, 2024 was another fantastic year for us. Alongside our success in the Middle East, we have maintained our position as a global provider of well completion equipment and services with milestone projects in Europe, South America, and Africa. This is a testament to the team’s ability to handle diverse needs on an international scale – all at the same time. We anticipate further success and look forward to maintaining our high standards for safety, efficiency, and technology innovation.”

