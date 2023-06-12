VFS Global, one of the largest visa outsourcing and technology services experts for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has launched its first sign language contact centre for people of determination in the Middle East.

This innovative service not only underscores VFS Global's steadfast commitment to foster an inclusive environment but also highlights its dedication to ensuring that all customers have equal access to their services, said a statement from the company.

The sign language contact centre is now available in nine countries - Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

It provides information for visa services to Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands as part of the first phase of this projects’ implementation plan.

Atul Marwah, the Chief Operating Officer for Middle East & North Africa, said: "We are truly excited to be bringing this solution to applicants, making information on our services and processes more accessible to all. Technology-backed solutions are the cornerstone of our operations, and this innovation, which makes our services and solutions more accessible, is amongst our proudest achievements."

"The service will be extended to provide visa service information for a further 17 destinations in the second phase, slated to be rolled out later in the year," he added.

By introducing the sign language contact centre, VFS Global aims to bridge the communication gap for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, empowering them to access visa service information more easily and independently.

This initiative is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive environment for applicants with disabilities and fostering greater accessibility within the travel industry, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).