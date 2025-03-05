Seclore, a leading provider of data-centric security solutions, has announced the opening of its headquarters in Riyadh in line with its commitment to meeting the growing demands of the digital transformation and security efforts taking place in the Saudi region.

As part of this expansion, Seclore is introducing its Secure 2030 initiative, designed to empower Saudi enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure sectors with advanced data protection, secure collaboration, and regulatory compliance solutions.

The US group said Saudi Arabia was rapidly advancing its AI, cloud computing, and smart city initiatives under Vision 2030, making data sovereignty and cybersecurity a national priority.

Seclore’s Secure 2030 initiative will help organizations embrace digital transformation while ensuring complete control over their sensitive data - no matter where it travels.

Along with Justin Endres, Chief Revenue Officer at Seclore, Andrew Billard, Senior Commercial Officer at United States Department of Commerce, Mohammed Al Badrani, Chief Digital Officer at Paramount Group (SPCS), and dignitaries from Seclore were present at the opening in Riyadh.

"Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of digital innovation, and cybersecurity must be the foundation for this transformation. Seclore’s expansion within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is marked by deep investments to support the region’s data security needs," said Endres.

"Our new office is a testament to this ongoing investment, reinforcing our dedication to KSA’s vision and ensuring even closer alignment with our customers and partners," he stated.

"With Secure 2030, we are empowering Saudi enterprises and government entities to drive innovation without compromising security, compliance, or sovereignty," he added.

The California-based Seclore said it was actively collaborating with Saudi government agencies, cybersecurity regulators, and key industry players to drive national data security initiatives.

The company is also committed to investing in local talent and technology innovation to support the kingdom’s growing cybersecurity sector.

Seclore recently signed agreements with the following Saudi-based organizations: Saudi Paramount Computer Systems, Cipher Saudi, NTT Data, Versos, and Tamkeen Intelligent.

"The opening of our Saudi headquarters and accelerated growth in the region marks a significant step in Seclore’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation," said Parag Shah, Global CFO and General Manager, Seclore Saudi Arabia.

"As data security becomes a cornerstone of Vision 2030, we are here to help enterprises and government entities protect their most critical information while enabling seamless and secure collaboration," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).