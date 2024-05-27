Presight

PRESIGHT-1.65%2.39-0.04

Abu Dhabi – Mubasher: Big data analytics company Presight AI Holding, a subsidiary of UAE's G42, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dell Technologies to accelerate digital transformation and innovation across various sectors in the Middle East through the integration of technology and big data analytics.

Under the MoU, the two companies will collaborate on the development and deployment of Smart City solutions, according to a bourse filing.

These solutions are set to incorporate green technologies and liquid cooling systems, aimed at reducing environmental impact while enhancing efficiency.

Presight and Dell will collaboratively lead the development of AI products through innovative research and development initiatives.

The partnership will enable the launch of workshops and training programmes to cultivate a proficient workforce and enhance quality of life through the integration of advanced AI applications.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Presight AI Holding reported a consolidated net profit of AED 95.94 million, up from AED 72.40 million in the comparative period of 2023.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

