Arrow Labs, a UAE-based tech firm, has launched its services in the Greek market after signing a contract with a worldwide industrial gas manufacturing company.

The market entry and the penned deal came in line with Arrow Labs’ objectives to scale up its software as a service (SaaS) solutions and enhance remote employee workflow in the European market, according to a press release on Thursday.

Through its workflow management platform MIMS, the UAE company will support the Greek gas manufacturer’s operations.

Having entered into new partnerships in Poland, Arrow Labs intends to unveil more expansion plans in Italy, Romania, and Turkey.

Rami Darwish, CEO of Arrow Labs, noted: “Greece is the second European market we have entered, and we look forward growing our geographic footprint with our new, global client.”

The CEO said; “Adding industrial gas manufacturing and supply to our list of sectors served shows how our workflow and asset management software solutions are adaptable to many different work environments.”

