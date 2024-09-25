ABU DHABI - The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), in collaboration with the UAE Researchers Centre for Research and Studies and Ural Federal University in the Russian Federation, launched an electronic platform aimed at converting the UAE-Russian Psychology Dictionary into a digital format and storing it in accredited databases for the benefit of the organisation.

The platform works by connecting the dictionary’s database to global internet platforms, allowing the database to be integrated as a reliable source of information for machine learning processes. The platform aims to register the dictionary with professional international publishing bodies, such as UNESCO and global library forums, ensuring compatibility with AI engines like ChatGPT by providing APIs or standardised interfaces for content access and query.

The dictionary was launched as part of the ongoing Global Rehabilitation Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ZHO.

The launch ceremony was attended by Pavel Krikov, Deputy Governor of Sverdlovsk Region in the Russian Federation; Timur Zabirov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE; Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Tatiana Merzlyakova, Human Rights Commissioner of Sverdlovsk Region; Vyacheslav Yarin, Minister of International and Economic Relations of Sverdlovsk Region; Andrey Zlukazov, Minister of Social Policy of Sverdlovsk Region; and Dr. Fawaz Habal, Secretary-General and Member of the Board of Trustees at the UAE Researchers Centre for Research and Studies; alongside a group of researchers and experts participating in the conference.

ZHO Secretary-General emphasised that the electronic platform aims to provide specialised scientific content in psychology in three languages: Arabic, Russian, and English. This initiative addresses the lack of scientific references in psychology available in Arabic across the Arab world, while also bridging the cultural and knowledge gap between the UAE and Russia through the use of advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

The interactive dictionary allows researchers and those interested in both countries to easily and accurately access psychological terms and concepts, thus enhancing academic and scientific cooperation between the two sides.

He extended his thanks to Ural Federal University in the Russian Federation, the UAE Researchers Centre for Research and Studies, and the organisation’s partners, including UAE University, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Abu Dhabi Government Empowerment Department, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, who contributed to the creation of the dictionary.

Dr. Firas Habal, President of the UAE Researchers Centre for Research and Studies and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, along with Dr. Fawaz Habal, Secretary-General of the centre and a member of the Board of Trustees, presented a detailed overview of the interactive platform for the dictionary.

They explained that the platform is not a traditional dictionary but a comprehensive system that relies on artificial intelligence technologies to ensure the accuracy of information and broaden its accessibility. The platform allows researchers and interested parties to easily query the content through standardised APIs and contributes to the development of machine learning by integrating the dictionary into internationally recognised databases.

Dr. Firas emphasised that artificial intelligence plays a pivotal role in enhancing search accuracy and providing quick access to verified information, thereby improving the ability of academics to comprehend complex psychological terms. This represents a scientific breakthrough in the field of psychology in the region.

The dictionary is highly reliable, having been indexed by seven key bodies to ensure accuracy and credibility. It includes 5.4 million characters in Arabic and 4 million characters in both English and Russian, covering over 5,000 psychological terms across 1,520 interactive pages. This makes it an exceptional tool for facilitating access to psychological concepts and terms using the latest artificial intelligence technologies.