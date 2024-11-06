UAE - EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Fincantieri, one of the largest shipbuilding companies in the world, today (November 5) signed an agreement, opening new channels for strategic collaboration in the high-potential underwater domain.

The MoU, inked at Euronaval, the world’s leading naval defence exhibition, currently being held in Paris, will see the two collaborate on the design, development, and creation of advanced manned and unmanned underwater systems solution capability in the UAE through their recently launched, Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilding joint venture, Maestral.

The Maestral concentrates on sales, commercial operations, and engineering for design and service of surface and underwater vessels and products, while providing valuable employment opportunities for highly skilled local and international talent.

This preliminary agreement will pave the way and boost for developing sophisticated solutions tailored to the unique underwater needs of navies worldwide.

This collaboration marks EDGE Group’s first venture into underwater domain, enabling both organisations to share expertise and leverage extensive technical and production resources to develop a range of innovative, interoperable manned and unmanned products – further advancing the UAE’s sovereign capabilities in cutting-edge defence technologies, for the benefit of the UAE and other navies worldwide.

The MoU was signed by Hamad Al Marar, the Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group and Dr Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO & Managing Director, Fincantieri Group, in the presence of Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE, Dario Deste, General Manager of the Fincantieri Naval Vessels Division as well as other representatives of the Naval Vessels Division.

Folgiero said this agreement underscores a commitment to pioneering advancements in underwater technologies, combining engineering excellence with a forward-thinking approach.

"The underwater domain presents unique challenges, from fluid dynamics to communication and autonomy, which demand innovative and resilient solutions. Together, we aim to develop systems that meet the highest standards of interoperability, addressing critical needs within both the defence and energy sectors," he stated.

"Our efforts are dedicated to setting new benchmarks in safety, resilience, and environmental responsibility in underwater operations, contributing significantly to both national capabilities and global maritime security," he added.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, employing 11,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs.

On the deal, Al Marar said: "In just five years, EDGE has boldly expanded its reach across every domain of advanced technology and defence. From the outset, we recognised that only through collaboration and partnership could we develop the technologies and expertise necessary for EDGE to lead in the air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains."

"Our ongoing partnership with Fincantieri exemplifies this strategy, opening limitless opportunities for both companies in the joint development and production of advanced surface and underwater naval solutions," he added.

