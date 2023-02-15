Etisalat UAE, branded as etisalat by e&, has completed the acquisition of Service Souk DMCC ‘ServiceMarket’, acquiring 100% of shareholding of the online marketplace.

This acquisition is in line with the group’s strategy to empower consumers, strengthen Smiles online marketplace presence and drive diversification of our business.

ServiceMarket is a leading online marketplace for household services. It currently offers more than 40 services under several segments across the UAE. It enjoys a strong market position that will complement etisalat by e&’s existing marketplace services under the brand ‘Smiles’ which already includes online food and grocery delivery, lifestyle offers and the ability to earn and redeem points at more than 10,000 outlets across the UAE.

Digital ambitions

etisalat by e&’s commitment has always been to stay aligned with the UAE’s digitalisation ambitions by providing best-in-class innovative solutions and harness advanced technologies, increasing penetration of digital services, this acquisition contributes to the growth of the country’s ambitions of becoming a digital economy.

Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer of etisalat by e&, said: “The online household services market has demonstrated strong growth over the past few years with an increasing number of consumers preferring to access a broad range of services at the comfort of their homes, and through digital platforms they can trust. As a pioneer in the digital transformation journey for all UAE citizens, we have been expanding our portfolio of lifestyle services on the Smiles platform, including the recent addition of food and grocery delivery services. This acquisition is in line with our strategy to continue enriching the lives of our customers with convenient range of services, within the Smiles ecosystem and drive diversification of our business.”

Bana Shomali, Chief Executive Officer of ServiceMarket, said: “We are excited to join the etisalat by e& family which will enable ServiceMarket to leverage e&’s digital capabilities and customer base to accelerate our growth and unlock significant synergies. As part of the Smiles ecosystem, we will continue to provide best-in-class services to consumers in the UAE and enrich our portfolio with new services to offer greater convenience every day.”

