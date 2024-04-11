UAE – Dubai-based marketplace aggregator YallaHub has entered a strategic cooperation with Synergetic, an eco-friendly brand, for the purpose of endorsing the UAE home and laundry care market, which is expected to hit $534.30 million by 2024.

The brand projects a monthly turnover of AED 50,000 within a year, in addition to its plans for expansion to Saudi Arabia and a launch on different e-commerce platforms, according to a press release.

YallaHub said it will support the local official distributor, Mayus [FZCO], along with its marketing activities. Michael Mariyakhin of Synergetic's official distributor in the Middle East Mayus said: "Partnering with YallaHub unlocks the vast potential of the MENA Home and Laundry Care Market, allowing us to reach a wider audience and contribute to a more sustainable future."

According to the latest data, the largest segment in the UAE home care market is laundry care, which will likely represent a market volume of $253 million.

Meanwhile, the home and laundry care revenue in the UAE is estimated to reach $75.66 million in 2024, of which 14.60% will stem from online sales.

The market penetration is also forecast to grow to 7.30% in 2024 and 8.20% by the end of 2028, during which the user base would reach 800,000.

CEO of YallaHub, Leo Dovbenko, stated: "While the UAE is just starting to embrace environmental awareness and sustainability, mirroring global trends, our research suggests a significant online demand for home and laundry care goods, presenting a potential entry point for sustainable offerings in this growing market.”

It is worth noting that the UAE's home and laundry industry is expected to reach $462.94 million by 2029, according to studies.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

