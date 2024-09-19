UAE – Automotive software as a service (SaaS) company Seez has secured a $4.20 million investment to fuel its expansion plans into the US market, according to a press release.

The company’s portfolio includes Seezar, an AI chatbot designed to transform customer interactions, along with a range of advanced AI SaaS modules tailored for the automotive industry.

Founded in 2015, Seez offers several e-commerce and omnichannel products besides its AI solutions.

The CEO of Seez, Tarek Kabrit, said: "As pioneers in bringing AI technology to the automotive sector, this investment underscores our commitment to innovation and disrupting the status quo. We're excited to capitalise on our momentum, develop our product offerings, and push the boundaries of automotive solutions.”

“Through this phase of expansion, we have secured key partnerships and achieved tremendous success in markets like the UK, Australia, Denmark, South Africa, New Zealand, Mexico, and the GCC region,” Kabrit added.

He noted: “The US is our next logical frontier, and we remain committed to delivering our value to new customers and partners globally.”

As one of the largest automotive markets in the world, the US presents a vast and diverse opportunity, offering immense potential for businesses operating in niche sectors like automotive software.

