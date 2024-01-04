Tunisia - Out of a total of 3,307 educational institutions, 837 or 25% are now connected to fibre Internet, according to data published on the Ministry of Education's www.tarbia.tn platform.

The project to connect educational institutions to the fibre internet is part of a partnership between the Ministries of Education and Communication Technologies.

It aims to develop the digital infrastructure of educational institutions, reduce the digital divide and ensure equal opportunities between regions.

With a budget of 132 million dinars, the project targets 1.5 million students in different regions of the country.

