Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has announced a partnership with NVIDIA to secure AI-enabled private data centres in the region and globally.

This collaboration integrates NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Morpheus with Trend Vision One – Sovereign and Private Cloud (SPC) solutions, enhancing security for businesses adopting generative AI.

By utilising NVIDIA NIM's optimised AI inferencing microservices to locally serve Trend's Cyber Security Large Language Model (LLM), Trend Vision One – SPC amplifies the strength of security solutions by improving data privacy, real-time analysis, and rapid threat mitigation. This integration addresses the complexities of next-generation AI-driven data centres and delivers highly efficient threat detection and response capabilities.

Critical partnership

"This partnership is critical as the AI sector in our region is set to grow annually by 20% to 34%, reflecting a vibrant and rapidly expanding ecosystem," said Dr Moataz bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro.

"In this transformative era, our mission is to enable businesses to unlock the full potential of AI while maintaining top-tier security and data protection. Our latest initiative is dedicated to protecting these vital AI-driven infrastructures with state-of-the-art security solutions."

"Leading companies recognise the importance of deploying generative AI in diverse environments, including sovereign private clouds, and are developing strategies for integrating security into their AI applications," said Pat Lee, VP of Strategic Enterprise Partnerships at NVIDIA. "Trend Micro's NVIDIA NIM integration highlights how companies can use generative AI to enhance the security of their customers' environments across a broad range of enterprise infrastructure."

As AI continues to revolutionise industries, Trend Micro's collaboration with NVIDIA sets a new benchmark in securing AI-enabled environments.

