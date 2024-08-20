Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), the Electronic Defense Center, and licensed telecommunications companies, launched a campaign to reduce electronic fraud and combat the financial and psychological damages caused to the victims.

The campaign, "Don't Walk on You" focuses through various awareness messages on clarifying the methods and means of potential fraud and how to avoid it. Multiple types of fraud include fake and misleading company advertisements, the risk of sharing the OTPs, and impersonation via social media platforms.

The implementation of this campaign is part of TRA's efforts to protect the rights of beneficiaries by identifying potential fraudulent practices while at the same time supporting safe digital transformation.

