Saudi Arabia - TPV Technology Gulf DMCC, manufacturer of Philips and AOC displays, is teaming up with Saudi-based IT distributor Sariya Company to expand business prospects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for both the brands.

The partnership will see Sariya Company carry a wide range of professional and gaming monitors from Philips and AOC, most of which deliver a feature-set that would suit any user. In addition, the gaming monitors also have top-of-the-line specifications that make them an essential part of any casual or professional gaming setup.

“Saudi Arabia has always been a key market for us, and our new partnership with Sariya Company Ltd ensures that products, particularly the AOC and Philips monitor line-up, will reach every customer in KSA. We look forward to a successful journey together with Sariya Company Ltd,” said Hisham Tolba, Sales Manager-MEA at TPV Technology Gulf.

Large vendor

Sariya Company is part of Al Kuhaimi Group. Headquartered in Riyadh, the company was formed in 2002 and has grown to become one of the country's largest hardware and software vendors. Sariya has invested in many fields that include infrastructure, technical skills and customer service. It has created a niche in the distribution business by providing the best products and solutions to its channel partners.

“We are excited to bring some of the best monitors in the market for all our Saudi customers thanks to our partnership with TPV Technology. We believe this ongoing relationship will bring a new level of success for both parties,” said Dr Amjad Fathi Al Omar, GM for Sariya Company.

