MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news publication, read by an impressive 4.7 million readers every month.

South Africa’s top-performing IT, telecommunications, banking, electronics, technology, and finance companies all partner with the same publication to drive their success and growth.

That publication is MyBroadband.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news publication, read by an impressive 4.7 million readers every month.

This includes 1 million business IT decision-makers and 2.6 million household IT decision-makers.

This dominant position makes MyBroadband the best place for South African companies to market business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) products and services.

Top-performing South African companies know this, and partner with MyBroadband to advertise their products and solutions to a powerful group of purchasing design-makers.

MyBroadband partners

The top companies that partner with MyBroadband for advertising include:



- Afrihost



- Asus



- BCX



- Discovery



- Frogfoot



- Huawei



- MSI



- MTN



- Samsung



- Standard Bank



- TCL



- Vodacom



- Xiaomi, and many more.

MyBroadband makes it easy for your business to join this list and benefit from the excellent advertising packages it offers.

With everything from sponsored articles and homepage takeovers, to podcast interviews and review videos – there is an advertising product to help your business meet its growth targets.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).