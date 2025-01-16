The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has stated that the proposed telecoms tariff hike shouldn’t be more than 30 to 60 percent increment.

Tijani disclosed this during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television.

When asked about a specific threshold, he said, “I think it shouldn’t be more than 30 to 60 per cent.”

Tijani underscored the significant role of the telecommunications sector in Nigeria’s economy, contributing 14 to 16% to the GDP, directly employing over 15,000 people, and indirectly supporting around half a million others.

He described the sector as a driving force for digital connectivity and economic progress.

While acknowledging telecom operators’ demands for a 100% tariff hike due to rising operational costs and inflation, the minister insisted that such an increase would harm Nigerians.

He maintained that any tariff adjustments must be evidence-based and guided by independent assessments like the recent report by KPMG.

The minister highlighted the substantial investments needed to sustain and expand telecom infrastructure, including towers, fibre optic cables, data centres, and power solutions.

Although private sector investment leads this effort, the government plans to intervene in underserved rural areas through special-purpose vehicles to ensure equitable access.

He disclosed plans to lay 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the country, a project supported by $500 million from the World Bank and other donors, set to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

Addressing concerns over high data costs and poor service, Tijani noted ongoing collaborations between the government, the Nigerian Communications Commission, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to enhance customer satisfaction.

He identified vandalism of critical infrastructure as a persistent issue and reiterated the designation of telecom infrastructure as a critical national asset to curb such disruptions.

Tijani also announced the upcoming launch of the National Broadband Alliance in February, which aims to deliver affordable connectivity to schools, hospitals, and government offices. Pilot initiatives have already connected six universities and several government offices.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).