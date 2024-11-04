Telecom Egypt has signed a cooperation agreement with Mobily, a Saudi Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) firm, to land the first Saudi submarine cable linking the kingdom and Egypt, as per a press release.

Wholly owned by Mobily, the new cable will pass through the Red Sea, connecting the kingdom and Egypt, while opening the way for expansion to Europe via various connectivity options.

The new cable expands the firm’s network of subsea cable systems and extensive international infrastructure to offer more reliable connectivity, handle increasing telecom traffic, and meet the increasing demand for internet services locally and internationally.

The cable will land at two cable landing stations in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt and Duba, Saudi Arabia, enabling Mobily to connect the Arabian Gulf and Saudi Arabia’s neighboring countries to the Egyptian landing station in the Red Sea via its digital corridors.

Moreover, it will provide connections to various subsea cable systems landing in Egypt.



“The signing of the agreement underscores our commitment to expanding our infrastructure and enhancing our capabilities both regionally and internationally, as Mobily's new cable will connect Saudi Arabia to Egypt and improve communication flexibility between the Middle East and Europe,” Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, commented.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with Mobily, advancing our joint ambitious plans and connecting major regional hubs such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia,” Mohamed Nasr, Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, noted.

