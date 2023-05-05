STC Group has invested more than SAR 3.5 billion in social, educational and health initiatives during the past years. Through these initiatives, STC Group is empowering Saudi individuals and entities alike to adopt a digital way of life and prosper as the Kingdom seeks to become the world’s most connected and digitized nation by 2030. STC Group is driving the region’s digital transformation by empowering SMEs and NGOs.

“Estidama”, STC Group’s technical empowerment program, provided digital solutions that supported 560 charities and non-profit organizations across the Kingdom to achieve administrative, financial and operational efficiencies. As part of the program, 385 STC Group employees volunteered for a total of 10,000 hours, providing their expertise to non-profit organizations and the local community, implementing solutions to drive efficiency and performance, and building skills and capabilities in these entities through a series of workshops for more than 100 trainees from 30 non-profit and government institutions in the Kingdom.

STC Group’s "ImpactU” program, which incubates startups and entrepreneurs in the environment, sustainability and social responsibility field, supported ten projects and 179 trainees, with the total value of the projects supported by the program reaching SAR 800,000. The program aims to empower sustainable growth, providing entrepreneurship training and counselling and offering access to co-working spaces and free services for CSR organizations and startups. The program aims to incubate five startups annually and increase the initial investment for each to SAR 100,000 to drive local economic growth.

STC Group is committed to enhancing accessibility and digital inclusion for people with disabilities, driving the adoption of technology to improve care and education services. STC Group launched the “Yanmo” platform, which provides professional development training for education and rehabilitation service providers that support students with disabilities. More than 120 training sessions have been held to date, reaching over 1,500 students with disabilities.

In March this year, STC Group launched the “Smart Bus” to enhance digital knowledge for all segments of society. The bus was equipped with devices and screens to educate older people on how to use modern technologies, navigate the internet and protect against fraud and cybercrime. It benefited 1,215 people in 9 governorates.

STC Group has collaborated with the “Irtiqaa” association to recycle more than 8,000 desktop, laptop and tablet computers that have been renewed and will be delivered to non-profit institutions throughout the Kingdom.

Through the “Jood” Eskan campaign, STC Group employees came together to donate over SAR 3 million to families in need in 11 cities across Saudi Arabia.

STC Group has installed AI-enabled medical cameras that support early screening for retinopathy for people with diabetes at Al Husseiniya Health Center and General Diabetes Center at Jazan General Hospital.

In the educational field, STC cooperates with the "Taa’lam" association to support students to continue their university education in technology.