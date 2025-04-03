Muscat: The Starlink fixed public telecommunications services are now available in Oman using satellite communications systems.

The Class 1 license will granted to meet the objectives such as covering the entire geographical area of ​​the Sultanate of Oman with broadband internet services and to provide innovative solutions to connect telecommunications towers in areas with difficult geographical terrain, especially catering to sectors such as oil and gas, mining, tourism, and agriculture.

In the capital, Starlink residential internet services will be available for RO30 per month, and the one-time hard installation will cost RO80 and RO160.

There are separate packages for businesses, according to the website.

Starlink will help offer streaming, video calls, online gaming, and remote working even in the most remote locations.

It Starlink offers a compact, portable kit that can easily fit in a backpack, designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet on the go. It includes a built-in WiFi router, lower power consumption, DC power input, and max download speeds of over 100 Mbps.

About Starlink

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, an international telecommunications provider that is a wholly owned subsidiary of American aerospace company SpaceX, providing coverage to over 100 countries and territories.

Trivia

Canada was the first outside country to approve the service with the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada announcing regulatory approval for the Starlink low Earth orbit satellite constellation on November 6, 2020.

In May 2022, Starlink entered the Philippine market, the company's first deployment in Asia, because of a landmark legislative change (RA 11659, Public Services Act) about all-foreign allowance of company ownership with utility entities such as internet and telco companies.

In August 2022, SpaceX secured its first contract for services in the passenger shipping industry. Royal Caribbean Group has added Starlink internet to Freedom of the Seas and plans to offer the service on 50 ships under its Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands by March 2023.

Starlink services on private jet charter flights in the US by JSX airline are expected to begin in late 2022, and Hawaiian Airlines has contracted to provide Starlink services on transpacific flights to and from Hawaii in 2023.

On April 25, 2022, Hawaiian Airlines announced an agreement with Starlink to provide free internet access on its aircraft, becoming the first airline to use Starlink.

By July 2022, Starlink internet service was available in 36 countries and 41 markets.

On 22 October 2024, Qatar Airways launched the first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 flight, flying from Doha to London.

As of November 2024, Morocco is set to give regulatory approval to Starlink by 2025.

